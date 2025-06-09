Timely assistance for Vuda Blues

Vuda Blues rugby club securing professional-grade jersey sponsorship

The Vuda Blues rugby club of Lauwaki village in Lautoka have received a timely boost ahead of the new season after securing professional-grade jersey sponsorship support.

The backing comes from Plumbline Logistics, co-owned by one of Lauwaki’s own sons, James McGoon, who says the initiative is about giving back to the community and strengthening grassroots rugby development for youth in the area.

The sponsorship also pays tribute to former national representatives from Lauwaki, including Akuila Tuinasau, Joe Uluivuda, and Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca, whose achievements continue to inspire young players.

Additional support has also been provided by Natamayawa Holdings and Wadigi Holdings, both linked to Lauwaki village, further strengthening the community-driven initiative.

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The partnership highlights a collective effort from the vanua to promote youth empowerment, sports development, and village pride through rugby.