Hong Kong friendlies to help prep for MSG Cup

The Fiji Kula’s upcoming friendly matches against Hong Kong next month will provide the national women’s football team with valuable game time ahead of the Melanesian Spearhead Group Cup at the end of the year.

Head coach Nicola Demaine confirms that players have been in camp last week, and will remain for another two weeks.

This will also be Demaine’s first international assignment with the team, and she is looking forward to taking the team down to Hong Kong.

She adds that everything has been coming along smoothly in camp, and she is happy with how players are performing in their training sessions.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve got an international window coming up to go to Hong Kong and play international friendlies as part of this window and we’ll be playing two games against Hong Kong. We got 22 players in camp right now and we’ll be taking 22 to Hong Kong.”

The friendlies with Hong Kong will be held next month.