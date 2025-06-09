Fijians help grow netball in Santa Rosa and US

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The rapid rise of netball in the Santa Rosa area is helping position the city as an emerging hub for the sport in the United States while strengthening cultural ties between the U.S. and Fiji.

This is according to Santa Rosa Netball Club President Mereoni Lutuciri while speaking at the club’s 2026 Prayer Breakfast where she highlighted how netball has become a powerful platform for youth development, community unity, and sports diplomacy, particularly through the leadership and support of the Fijian community in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa netball credited the Fijian community in Santa Rosa for playing a major role in driving the sport’s development locally while also maintaining strong connections with Fiji through charitable outreach, mentorship initiatives, and sporting partnerships designed to give back to communities in Fiji.

Lutuciri says netball is more than a sport as it creates opportunities, building confidence in the youth, and connecting communities across borders.

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Since launching in 2021, Santa Rosa Netball Club has expanded its reach across several U.S. states and continues contributing to the broader growth of USA Netball by introducing new athletes, families, and multicultural communities to the sport.

The club says it remains committed to empowering youth, strengthening communities, promoting cultural unity, and using sport as a bridge between the people of Fiji and the United States.