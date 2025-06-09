Regional Police Summit sets new mandate

Vatia Jetty, where one of Fiji's largest meth consignment was seized.

Pacific police ministers have agreed on a new regional mandate to strengthen cooperation against growing security threats, in what Fiji is calling a major milestone for Pacific policing partnerships.

The agreement follows the first-ever Pacific Police Ministers Summit, with leaders committing not only to continued dialogue but to coordinated action on regional security challenges.

Speaking after day one of the summit, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the gathering has created strong momentum that will continue beyond this week’s discussions.

He says the summit marks history in the making for Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

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“For Fiji to host such an important gathering like this, it’s a huge achievement for the government, for the people of Fiji, and especially for me as the minister responsible for policing”

Naivalurua says 18 countries attended the summit alongside four prime ministers, reflecting the growing importance Pacific leaders are placing on regional policing and security cooperation.

He also acknowledged Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s opening address, saying it provided clear direction on how police ministers should respond to emerging regional threats.

Naivalurua says ministers are pleased the summit has produced a concrete mandate, with another meeting already planned in a different Pacific nation next year.

Meanwhile, Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke highlighted concerns about corruption and insider threats within institutions, saying the issue was repeatedly raised during discussions.

Burke says information sharing remains critical in the fight against organised crime and warned that stepping back from cooperation would only benefit criminal networks.

He says Australia remains committed to supporting Pacific-led priorities while respecting the sovereignty of each nation.

“And Australia comes here as a member of the family wanting to provide what assistance we can but wanting to be able to work together, respecting the sovereign capability, respecting the sovereignty of every single country around that table and saying how can we work as one”

The summit continues today with Police Commissioners meeting to shift discussions from policy dialogue to practical action as Pacific countries strengthen regional security cooperation.