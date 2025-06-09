US arrests sister of Cuban military conglomerate chief

source: reuters

The United States ‌arrested Adys Lastres Morera, the sister of the executive president of GAESA, a sprawling conglomerate of ​military-run businesses, Secretary of State ​Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

Morera, who ⁠entered the United States as ​a lawful permanent resident in 2023, is ​now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending removal proceedings, according to ​separate statement from ICE.

Morera’s presence ​poses a threat to the United States and ‌undermines ⁠American foreign policy interests, the statement said.

Cuba’s leadership rarely talks publicly about GAESA, which stands for Grupo de Administración ​Empresarial – or ‘business ​administration ⁠group.’

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It has long held that such discretion is necessary ​to confront a U.S. trade ​and ⁠financial blockade that severely complicates the island’s business with the outside world.

Reuters ⁠was ​not immediately able to ​reach out to representatives of Morera for comment.