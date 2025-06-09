US arrests sister of Cuban military conglomerate chief

source: reuters
The United States arrested Adys Lastres Morera, the sister of the executive president of GAESA, a sprawling conglomerate of military-run businesses, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.
Morera, who entered the United States as a lawful permanent resident in 2023, is now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending removal proceedings, according to separate statement from ICE.
Morera’s presence poses a threat to the United States and undermines American foreign policy interests, the statement said.
Cuba’s leadership rarely talks publicly about GAESA, which stands for Grupo de Administración Empresarial – or ‘business administration group.’
It has long held that such discretion is necessary to confront a U.S. trade and financial blockade that severely complicates the island’s business with the outside world.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach out to representatives of Morera for comment.