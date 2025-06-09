Tawake embracing pressure ahead of season

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women’s captain Bitila Tawake believes growth, resilience, and consistency will be key as the side prepares for the start of the new season in two weeks.

Speaking during the team’s media day today, Tawake reflected on her journey within the Drua setup, saying both her development as a player and responsibilities as a leader have continued to grow over the years.

“I think when I started until now, there’s been growth.”

The experienced forward says leadership within the squad goes beyond on-field performances, especially with younger players now looking up to senior members of the team.

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“Being a role model to other girls in the team is not easy… there’s a lot of responsibility that you have to carry.”

Tawake also highlighted the importance of staying composed during difficult moments and focusing only on controllable areas within the high-pressure environment of professional sport.

“If things go wrong, don’t go away… we only control the things that we can control.”

The Drua captain credited the team management and support staff for helping players balance rugby and family life throughout the demanding season.

“We have a good staff that manages our families too… they are our backbones in this team as well.”

Tawake acknowledged that women in rugby often face criticism and scrutiny, but says developing a strong mindset is crucial to surviving and succeeding at the elite level.

“People tend to look down at women as well, especially in this sport… being thick-skinned in this space is something very important.”

The captain believes consistency remains one of the biggest challenges in women’s rugby, but encouraged players to remain authentic and continue improving.

“I believe if you keep being yourself and continue to grow in this space, it won’t be a problem.”

The Drua Women begin their new season on July 6.