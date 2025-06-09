FCOSS proposes a forty percent spending cap

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The Fiji Council of Social Services is calling for constitutional changes to limit government operational spending, saying too much public money is being used on administration instead of reaching communities.

Speaking on the proposal, Programme Manager Josaia Tokoni says the organization is advocating for a 40 percent cap on government operational expenditure, specifically targeting salaries, wages, transport, and office running costs.

Tokoni clarified that the proposal does not refer to total government spending, but rather operational costs under key expenditure categories, including established staff salaries, wages, transport, and office administration.

The recommendation is based on FCOSS’s experience working closely with communities and monitoring government-funded projects across the country.

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“And we’ve seen a lot that has been discussed around the budget, a lot has been discussed about grants and even loans that we receive, but less of these are seen or materialized in the communities that we work in. We’ve been hearing about millions of dollars allocated to certain projects, but when we monitor these projects in communities, we realize that we don’t actually see the millions on the ground.”

Tokoni says FCOSS wants future governments to be constitutionally required to maintain stricter discipline in budgeting, ensuring that a greater proportion of national funds are directed toward projects, capital works, and community programs rather than administrative spending.

Fiji Council of Social Services says the proposal aims to restore public trust in government spending and ensure more funds directly benefit ordinary Fijians, especially those in rural communities.