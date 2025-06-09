MOU for mixed-use commercial development in Lautoka

[Photo: ITAUKEI LAND TRUST BOARD/ FACEBOOK]

A three-party Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB), the iTaukei Trust Fund Board (TTFB), and Tokatoka Sawaieke of Viseisei, Vuda, to explore a major mixed-use commercial development in Lautoka.

The partnership will assess the development of two prime land parcels at Vunakeilo Subdivision Lot 1 and Lot 2, NLC Lot 44, covering about 9.4 hectares.

The MOU sets out roles for all parties, streamlines land administration processes, and provides a framework for feasibility studies, planning, and joint venture structuring under the solesolevaki model aimed at building intergenerational wealth.

TLTB CEO Solomone Nata said the initiative reflects a new direction focused on empowering landowners through strategic investment opportunities while safeguarding their equity interests.

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TTFB CEO Aisake Taito said the project builds on market studies and the Vanua o Vuda Strategic Plan, aimed at unlocking the full value of iTaukei land assets.

Tokatoka Sawaieke representative Ratu Iliesa Cebaivalu Namuaira said the agreement ensures landowners are active participants in development that will deliver long-term community benefits.

The project is expected to boost economic activity and establish a new commercial hub for Vuda and the wider Ba Province.