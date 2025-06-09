FBC to broadcast 2026 Kula Awards nationwide and abroad

Kula Awards night. Picture: FILE

Fiji’s creative industry is set for a major visibility boost, with the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) confirmed as the official media partner for the 2026 Kula Awards, to be held in Suva on August 21–22.

Through the partnership with Film Fiji, FBC will deliver a full-scale, multi-platform broadcast of the two-night event across television, radio and digital services—bringing Fiji’s premier celebration of film and dance into homes nationwide and to Fijians abroad.

The 2026 Kula Awards will spotlight excellence across film and dance, recognising the growing strength and influence of Fiji’s creative storytelling sector.

FBC General Manager Television, Sitiveni Halofaki, said the partnership reflects the broadcaster’s commitment to showcasing local talent and culture on a national stage.

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“The Kula Awards represent the very best of Fiji’s creative talent. At FBC, we believe in the power of storytelling—stories that reflect our people, our culture and our creativity. This partnership allows us to celebrate that on a truly national platform.”

Film Fiji Chief Executive Officer Jone Robertson welcomed the collaboration, saying it strengthens accessibility and reach for the industry.

“Partnering with FBC allows us to take these stories further—into homes, into communities, and onto screens where they can inspire the next generation of storytellers.”

Viewers can expect comprehensive coverage, including red carpet arrivals, behind-the-scenes access, live performances and award presentations.

As anticipation builds toward August, the broadcast is expected to position the Kula Awards as a major national celebration of creativity, culture and Fiji’s evolving film and dance industry.