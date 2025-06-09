100 golfers set for Denarau tournament

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Around 100 participants from Fiji are expected to compete across professional and amateur divisions at the 27th VONU Pro Am Golf Tournament next week at the Denarau Golf and Racquet Club.

The professional division will compete for a prize purse of $10,000, attracting a strong field and raising the level of competition.

Professional golfers, business leaders and guests from across Fiji will come together for one of the country’s longest-running golf tournaments.

Tournament organizer Amitesh Chandra says reaching the 27th year is a milestone made possible through consistent support.

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“Reaching 27 years is something we are very proud of and it would not be possible without partners like Vonu who have shown real commitment over time. Their support allows us to maintain high standards, invest in the experience and continue to improve each year. We are grateful for that partnership and for the role it plays in bringing together players, sponsors and the wider community.”

Head of Marketing Alcohol at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji, Etrina Simpson,says the event continues to create value beyond the game and reflects Vonu’s long-standing partnership.

“We have proudly supported the VONU Pro Am Golf Tournament for over a decade and it remains a great platform to connect with our partners and the wider community. The tournament brings people together in a natural way. It gives people the chance to build relationships, have real conversations and enjoy the moment. Whether on the course or sharing an ice cold Vonu Lager or Vonu Ultra Low Carb, the experience reflects the brand and the lifestyle it represents.”

The tournament will be held next Friday and Saturday.