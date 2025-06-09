Jackson backs young Drua centres as future of club

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson believes young midfielders Maika Tuitubou and Iosefo Namoce have bright futures ahead after earning another opportunity in this week’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Tuitubou has been named to start in midfield while Namoce is set to provide impact off the bench, with regular centre Tuidraki Samusamuvodre sidelined through a minor calf strain.

Jackson praised both youngsters for the way they handled their debut appearances earlier this season.

“I thought both of them had amazing debuts.”

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The Drua coach admitted opportunities in midfield have been limited due to the strong form of Samusamuvodre but says the injury has opened the door for the pair once again.

“Tuidraki has been incumbent 13 and he’s played extremely well, so it’s been hard to give them another opportunity.”

Jackson believes both players are part of the long-term future of the franchise and says their development alongside experienced midfielder Virimi Vakatawa has been invaluable.

“They’re going to be the future of this club… great to have Veremi inside them and the learning they’re getting from that man.”

The Drua coach singled out Tuitubou’s debut performance for special praise, highlighting his physicality and attacking strengths.

Jackson also pointed to Tuitubou’s carrying ability and kicking game as qualities that could make him a key player for the Drua moving forward.

The Drua continue their playoff push this Saturday as they prepare to face the Western Force away from home.

The match kicks off at 9.35pm and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.