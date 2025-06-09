Fiji crushes Tonga in netball series

Fiji Men's Netball team following win over Tonga

The Fiji Men’s Netball team delivered a dominant performance on day two of the 2026 Men’s Invitational Series, thrashing Tonga 79-18 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Fiji captain Kitione Waqavonovono says the side showed major improvement from their opening match, particularly in execution and overall teamwork.

Despite the convincing win, Waqavonovono believes there is still room for improvement as the tournament progresses.

“We managed to get a much larger score line than we did in our opening game and I am really proud with how the boys performed. We just need to touch on a few more areas, other than that, I think the team did really well.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji will meet Tonga again tonight at 6pm as they look to maintain their unbeaten run in the series.