Kuboutawa confident team can retain title

Dynamic Reds rep Vika Kuboutawa on the far right.

Defending champions, the Dynamic Reds, are looking forward to retaining their Vodafone Basketball Fiji Cup title for the sixth year in a row.

Representative Vika Kuboutawa says the team is excited for this year’s competition, and having five high school players in the squad is helping create more opportunities for women and girls to learn and grow in the sport.

She says this year’s preparations have had a more positive impact compared to previous years for the reigning champs.

“So we’ve been training since the beginning of this year, and past years we’ve only been given like a month in advance to train. But this year we’ve been training since the beginning of this year. We’ve just had a competition a couple months ago.”

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Kuboutawa believes the club has always placed a strong emphasis on women’s empowerment, with the hope of attracting more women and girls to the game.

The side will be featuring five new players all from high school on this years competition.

The competition will run from the 4th to the 6th of next month in Suva.