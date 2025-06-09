Hershey to boost cocoa content as bean prices fall

source: reuters

After a year of smaller bars, extra wafers and chocolate alternatives, at least one major chocolate maker is putting ​the cocoa back in — and others may follow suit — as a slump in bean prices since 2024 makes the traditional treat more profitable.

The shift — driven by a near 70% ‌slide in cocoa futures from late-2024 records — promises lower shelf prices for consumers, a demand recovery for cocoa farmers, and a partial reversal away from chocolate alternatives made with too little cocoa to qualify as chocolate.

U.S.-based confectionery maker Hershey (HSY.N), opens new tab has made public its plans to hike the cocoa content in its chocolate alternatives, which it calls chocolate candy.

After the grandson of the founder of Reese’s criticised Hershey for reformulating some iconic Reese’s products into chocolate candy, the company said that from ​next year, all Hershey’s and Reese’s products will return to their original recipes.

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Other companies will likely follow suit, said industry participants and experts like independent consultant Roger Bradshaw.

“Absolutely it makes sense ​to switch back to real chocolate at current cocoa price levels,” he said.

Snack maker Mondelez (MDLZ.O), opens new tab did not respond to requests for comment on its chocolate recipes, ⁠while Nestle (NESN.S), opens new tab had no immediate comment.

Ferrero said its recipes were not driven by short‑term input price fluctuations, but did not comment on changes in its cocoa usage.