Chinese tankers exit Hormuz amid renewed Iran deal talks

source: reuters

Two Chinese tankers laden with oil exited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, shipping data showed, brightening hopes that the U.S.-Israeli conflict with ​Iran may soon be resolved after positive comments from the U.S. president and his deputy.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the war would be over “very quickly” ‌while Vice President JD Vance talked up progress in talks with Tehran about an agreement to end hostilities.

“We’re in a pretty good spot here,” Vance told a White House press briefing.

Trump made his comments a day after saying he had paused a planned resumption of hostilities following a new proposal by Tehran to end the conflict.

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“I was an hour away from making the decision to go today,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Iran’s ​leaders are begging for a deal, he said, adding that a new U.S. attack would happen in coming days if no agreement was reached.

The United States has been ​struggling to end the war it began with Israel nearly three months ago. Trump has repeatedly said during the conflict that a deal with ⁠Tehran was close, and similarly threatened heavy strikes on Iran if it did not reach an accord.