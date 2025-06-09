Israel faces criticism over Gaza flotilla activists’ treatment

source: BBC

There has been international condemnation of Israel’s treatment of pro-Palestinian activists who were on board a Gaza-bound aid flotilla intercepted by Israeli naval forces.

The US, the UK, France, Italy and Canada were among the countries which expressed outrage after far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video showing himself taunting activists kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs.

His actions also drew rare criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said they were “not in line with Israel’s values”.

A rights group representing the 430 people from more than 40 countries who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla demanded their release.

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The flotilla, which carried a token amount of aid, set out to highlight the tough conditions for Palestinians in war-torn Gaza. Israel dismissed it as a “PR stunt at the service of Hamas”.

The GSF’s organisers said all the boats had been intercepted by Tuesday evening, with one managing to get within 80 nautical miles of the Palestinian territory.

They accused Israel of an “illegal, high-seas aggression” and said Israeli commandos had opened fire at six boats, used water cannon, and intentionally rammed one vessel.

The Israeli foreign ministry said no live ammunition was used and insisted it would “not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza”.

The ministry also said that all the activists had been transferred to Israeli vessels and that they would be allowed to meet their consular representatives after arriving in Israel.

On Wednesday morning, Israeli rights group Adalah said the activists were being “taken into Israeli territory entirely against their will” and detained at Ashdod port.

“The legal team will challenge the legality of these detentions and demand the immediate release of all flotilla participants,” it added.

In the afternoon, Ben-Gvir – an ultra-nationalist who, as national security minister, oversees Israel’s police force – posted a video on social media, captioned “Welcome to Israel”. It showed him visiting a detention facility at the port of Ashdod where the activists are being held.

He is seen encouraging security personnel as they push down a female activist who shouts “Free, Free, Palestine” as he walks past her.