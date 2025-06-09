Recognising young achievers shapes better citizens: Kabakoro

Entrepreneur Hosanna Kabakoro with Vision Fiji Board Member Gazala Akbar. [Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Entrepreneur Hosanna Kabakoro says recognising young people for positive contributions is helping shape a generation of responsible, community-minded Fijians.

Speaking on the impact of the Fiji Children’s Award, Kabakoro says the recognition goes far beyond trophies and certificates, with many recipients continuing to stay connected to the organisations that first acknowledged their work years later.

She says the awards plant “lasting seeds” in young people and encourage them to remain engaged in community service and leadership.

Kabakoro says this shows how powerful it can be when children are celebrated for doing good, adding that it helps guide them into becoming better citizens in the future.

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She stresses that while people often say children are the future, initiatives like the Fiji Children’s Award give real meaning to those words by empowering children to identify problems in their communities and take action themselves.

“So, these children that we are celebrating through the Fiji Children’s Award are not just doing incredible projects, they are using different aspects of life. They are problem solving, they are implementing these solutions in their communities.”

Meanwhile, Vision Fiji Board Member Gazala Akbar says the awards recognise genuine impact created by children, often with minimal adult involvement apart from guidance from teachers or organisations.

Akbar says the overall aim is to help develop children into better citizens and future role models within their communities.

She says there are many inspiring stories behind the achievements of the award recipients, and Vision Fiji hopes to work more closely with the media to highlight their journeys and inspire other young people.

Akbar says many children across Fiji are already doing incredible work, often while facing difficult circumstances, and their stories deserve to be recognised and celebrated.