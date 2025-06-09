Urgent labour policy response needed

[Photo: FILE]

A newly released National Skills Gap Assessment Survey has revealed significant labour shortages across Fiji, with employers reporting difficulty filling 95 different job categories despite growth in overall employment.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says the findings highlight urgent gaps in labour market coordination and the need for stronger policy responses to address supply-side challenges.

Chief Executive Edward Bernard says the survey shows structural issues in Fiji’s labour system, including mismatches between skills produced by training institutions and employer needs.

He says in addition, the qualifications required for those positions range from high school graduates, TVET graduates and academia graduates and that this is a clear indication of the breadth and depth of the challenges in Fiji’s labour market.

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“The institutions that are supposed to be strengthening our labour market are not working together. Most of the efforts of these institutions are fragmented and not coordinated. The Ministry of Employment seem too focused on supplying workers for the Australian and New Zealand labour market while our Education Sector is not able to push out adequate and quality graduates to the labour market.”

The survey shows that while Fiji’s workforce has grown by 11 percent, employers are still struggling to fill 95 different occupations across multiple sectors, ranging from low-skilled roles to highly qualified positions requiring TVET and university qualifications.

Since 2022, Bangladesh and India remain the largest source countries for foreign workers, while within the region, workers from Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, and Tonga make up a significant share of foreign employment.

Employers also identified overseas migration as the biggest driver of skills shortages, contributing to ongoing labour gaps in key sectors.

Despite the shortages, employers indicated a strong preference to invest in local workers, including upskilling and reskilling staff, re-engaging retired workers, and prioritising local recruitment, rather than relying on foreign labour.

The report also found a widening gender gap in employment, with male employment growing by 15 percent compared to 6 percent growth for females.

In terms of employment structure, salaried earners increased by 16 percent, outpacing waged earners at 8 percent, indicating a gradual shift toward more permanent employment with improved benefits.

The survey further highlights that 26.6 percent of young people are not in employment, education, or training , raising concerns about youth participation in the workforce.

It also notes that around 11,000 economically active Fijians are currently registered with the National Employment Centre seeking overseas employment, while still awaiting placement opportunities.

“When compared to the proportion of growth against local employment, the survey results indicate that the proportion of foreign workers grew by 79% – indicating structural gaps in the ability of local institutions to supply local workers with the right qualifications, skills and behaviours.”

The survey was conducted by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics from November 2025 to February 2026, covering 410 companies representing 33.4 percent of the formal sector, with a 91 percent response rate.