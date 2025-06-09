Colo-i-Suva closed over safety fears

Heavy rain and dangerous conditions have forced the temporary closure of the Colo-i-Suva Forest Park as authorities warn of growing safety risks in the area.

The Ministry of Forestry says the closure is a precautionary measure following persistent bad weather that has made walking tracks slippery and increased the danger of falling branches and flash flooding within the park.

Members of the public are being urged to stay away from the park until further notice and comply with all safety advisories issued by authorities.

The Ministry says the park will only reopen once weather conditions improve and safety assessments are completed.