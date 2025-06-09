Kylie Minogue battled cancer for second time in secret

source: AAP

Pop legend Kylie Minogue has revealed she battled cancer after being diagnosed in secret more than 15 years after she was previously treated for breast cancer.

Kylie Minogue battled cancer for a second time in secret after being diagnosed in 2021.

The Australian pop star, 57, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 – prompting her to cancel a tour and a headline slot at Glastonbury festival – and she went on to make a full recovery after undergoing treatment, but Minogue has now revealed she suffered another health scare five years ago when she was diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Minogue finally lifted the lid on her secret cancer battle in her new self-titled Netflix documentary, saying: “My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself … Not like the first time.”

Article continues after advertisement

Minogue did not give details about her diagnosis or treatment, but assured fans she was healthy.

“Thankfully, I got through it. Again. And all is well. Hey, who knows what’s around the corner, but pop music nurtures me … my passion for music is greater than ever,” she said.

Minogue also said she kept the news secret because she could not find the right time to announce it publicly after scoring a huge hit with her 2023 single Padam Padam.

“I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person,” she said.

“I didn’t want to leave the house again at one point. Padam Padam opened so many doors for me but on the inside I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life.

“And I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it. I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, ‘now’s the time’, but I kept it to myself.”