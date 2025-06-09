Fiji, Vanuatu unite on climate relocation

Fiji and Vanuatu are strengthening regional cooperation on climate-driven community relocation as Pacific nations face increasing displacement threats caused by climate change and natural disasters.

Minister for Rural Development Mosese Bulitavu welcomed a delegation from Vanuatu to Suva for a peer-to-peer exchange focused on planned community relocation and climate mobility solutions.

The discussions centered on sharing practical experiences and strategies to support vulnerable communities forced to relocate due to rising climate risks.

Through Fiji’s Relocation Unit, government officials outlined the country’s national frameworks, operational procedures, and relocation guidelines aimed at ensuring safe, inclusive, and dignified relocation processes.

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The Vanuatu delegation was also briefed on Fiji’s experiences in community engagement, institutional coordination, and relocation logistics as part of ongoing efforts to address climate displacement.

Bulitavu says the exchange underscores the importance of Pacific nations working together and learning from one another as climate change continues to threaten communities across the region.

He also reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to deepening cooperation with regional partners, including Vanuatu, in developing sustainable and practical climate mobility solutions.