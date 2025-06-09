Hamstring tear sidelines Lomani for Force clash

[Source: File]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani will miss tomorrow’s crucial Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Western Force due to injury.

Questions were raised after Lomani was left out of the matchday squad despite impressing in last week’s performance, but head coach Glen Jackson clarified that the halfback had not been dropped.

Jackson revealed Lomani suffered a significant hamstring injury during one of his chases in last week’s match.

“He’s got a 10 centimetre hamstring tear.”

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The Drua coach says the injury is expected to sideline the co-captain for at least two weeks.

“I wouldn’t say he’s out for the season, but it’s a reasonable at least two weeks.”

Jackson stressed that Lomani would have been selected if fit.

“That’s the only reason Frank’s not here… otherwise he definitely would be here.”

The Drua face the Western Force at 9.35pm tomorrow in Perth, and the match will air live on FBC Sports.