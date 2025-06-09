It's a privilege to wear the white jersey: Yato

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The return of Peceli Yato to the FIJI Water Flying Fijians is more than just a squad selection for the upcoming Nations Championship.

It is the comeback of one of Fiji’s most destructive forwards, a player whose journey through setbacks, sacrifice and self-reflection has brought him back to the white jersey with renewed purpose.

For Yato, the call-up to rejoin the national side ahead of the 2026 campaign stirred emotions that never faded despite time away from camp.

“I was happy. Like any other Fijian rugby player, it’s a privilege to wear the white jersey,”

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The powerful loose forward withdrew from Fiji’s national camp before the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, a decision that sparked widespread debate among supporters and left many wondering whether the Nadroga man would ever return to international rugby.

Now, after years of rebuilding and rediscovering himself in one of rugby’s toughest environments, Yato is back.

Currently playing for USA Perpignan in France’s elite Top 14 competition, Yato has continued to evolve into one of Fiji’s most experienced overseas professionals.

After a lengthy stint with ASM Clermont Auvergne, the move to Perpignan sharpened his game further by exposing him weekly to the brutal physical demands and tactical intensity of European rugby.

Known for his explosive carries, relentless work at the breakdown and commanding physicality, Yato’s value extends beyond statistics.

His presence alone brings composure, energy and leadership that Fiji’s younger forwards can feed off heading into another important international cycle.

Watching Fiji’s memorable 2023 World Cup campaign from afar, including the historic victory over Australia in Saint-Étienne, ignited both pride and motivation within him.

The 33-year-old admitted the experience of navigating difficult personal and professional decisions over recent years has changed his perspective.

“Always have conversations calmly and in the right state of mind.”

Yato credits his family and loyal supporters for inspiring his return to the Flying Fijians fold.

His rise from Nadroga to the heights of the Top 14 remains a story of sacrifice and resilience.

Long before the packed stadiums and professional contracts, Yato’s parents sold crops to help fund his rugby boots and travel costs, humble beginnings that continue to shape the man he is today.

Living in France also forced him to mature quickly.

“It’s probably leaving far away from families who are always supporting you in good and difficult times.”

Away from home, Yato learned independence while carrying responsibilities as the eldest sibling, balancing the pressures of professional rugby with the emotional weight of family expectations.

Through every challenge, he says two things have kept him grounded, God and family.

Now regarded as one of the senior figures within the Flying Fijians environment, Yato is embracing the responsibility of mentoring younger players by encouraging them to compete against themselves, learn from failure and continuously improve.

His ambition goes beyond wins and performances.

Yato wants to leave behind a legacy built on discipline, sacrifice and inspiration for the next generation of Fijian rugby players.

For the supporters who stood by him during both triumphs and difficult moments, his message remains simple.

“I am grateful and thankful for those who are always rooting for me, especially on the lows.”

When the Flying Fijians take the field in 2026, Yato’s return will symbolise far more than experience added to the squad.

It will represent perseverance, redemption and the enduring pride that comes with wearing Fiji’s white jersey.

Fiji will meet Wales in their first match on the 4th of July at 1.10am.