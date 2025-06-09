US consulate opens in Nuuk amid local protests

source: reuters

The U.S. opening of a larger diplomatic hub in Greenland on Thursday was met by demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump’s ambition for greater ​influence in the Arctic island, while local government ministers shied away from ‌the event.

Moving from a wooden cabin on the outskirts of Nuuk to a much larger downtown office, the new United States consulate has become a focal point for Greenlanders unhappy with Trump’s stated ​desire to control the island, a semi-autonomous part of Denmark.

Greenland’s Prime Minister ​Jens-Frederik Nielsen and a series of other politicians said that they ⁠had declined invitations to attend the opening of the new diplomatic mission.

“We haven’t ​made a decision in principle, but I won’t participate,” Nielsen told local daily Sermitsiaq.

Several ​hundred people demonstrated outside the consulate, carrying the island’s red and white flag and posters that said “USA, stop it”, while chanting “No means no” and “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders”.

The new venue has greater ​capacity and offers an outstanding space for U.S. diplomatic engagement in Greenland, a ​State Department spokesperson said.