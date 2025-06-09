Kuanaivalu wins another gold for Team Fiji

[Source:Athletics Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji has claimed another gold medal at the 2026 Oceania Athletics Championships in Darwin, Australia today.

This is after Suva Grammar School student, Sitiveni Kuanaivalu, soared to victory with a clearance of 1.95 meters in the U20 Boys’ high jump finals.

Kuanaivalu finished fourth at the Fiji Finals last month, and he won silver last year for Balata College.

Fiji athletes continued their impressive showing at the Championships after they secured two gold medals and a bronze medal across the hammer throw, shot put, and relay events yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiara Thomas produced a winning throw of 34.93 metres to claim gold in the Under-20 Girls Hammer Throw Final, adding another medal to Fiji’s growing tally at the regional championships.

Fellow athlete Farhaan Ali, also known as Tyronne, delivered a personal best throw of 34.42 metres to secure gold in the Under-20 Boys Hammer Throw Final.