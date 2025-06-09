Fiji claims gold and relay bronze at Oceania Championships

[Source: Athletics Fiji/ Facebook]

Team Fiji athletes continued their impressive showing at the 2026 Oceania Athletics Championships in Darwin, Australia, securing two gold medals and a bronze medal across the hammer throw, shot put and relay events.

Kiara Thomas produced a winning throw of 34.93 metres to claim gold in the Under-20 Girls Hammer Throw Final, adding another medal to Fiji’s growing tally at the regional championships.

Fellow athlete Farhaan Ali, also known as Tyronne, delivered a personal best throw of 34.42 metres to secure gold in the Under-20 Boys Hammer Throw Final.

The strong performances continued in the para-athletics events, where Naibili Vatunisolo earned bronze in the Ambulant Women’s Shot Put Final with a throw of 8.94 metres.

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Meanwhile, Fiji’s Under-18 Boys 4×100 metres relay team also celebrated a podium finish after claiming bronze in a time of 43.26 seconds.

The relay side featured Jolame Suguturaga, Ebenezer Saukuru, Asaeli Nagado and Kirikiti Biu.

Team Fiji continues to build momentum at the Oceania Championships with several athletes producing personal bests and podium performances on the regional stage.