Former Austrian intelligence officer found guilty of spying for Russia

source: reuters

An ​Austrian court found former intelligence officer Egisto Ott guilty of spying on Wednesday, for helping Russia hunt down opponents ‌and selling it state laptops and phones at the behest of suspected Moscow agent Jan Marsalek.

Ott’s is the biggest spying case in Austria since a retired army colonel was convicted in 2020 of having spied for Moscow for decades.

In addition to spying to the detriment of Austria, which carries a ​maximum sentence of five years in prison, Ott was found guilty of offences including misuse of office, bribery and ​breach of trust.