Two discharged in the policeman murder case

The Force states that due process was followed in the laying of charges. [Photo: FILE]

The case against the two men charged with the murder of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi has been discontinued.

The State filed a Nolle Prosequi before Suva High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar this morning due to insufficient evidence.

42-year-old Keni Salawai and 20-year-old Jope Seniloli were discharged accordingly.

It was alleged that between February 21st and 22nd, the two assaulted the officer, causing injuries that resulted in his death.

Article continues after advertisement

By filing a Nolle Prosequi at this stage, the State reserves the right to refile the charges in the future should new evidence emerge.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force says it will provide further comment once the case file is returned from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Force states that due process was followed in the laying of charges, noting that the withdrawal of charges during judicial proceedings is entirely a decision for the ODPP.

Police also confirm that investigations into two separate avenues relating to the officer’s death – including possible police involvement – are still ongoing.