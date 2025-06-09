FIJI Water expands workplace wellness

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

In an effort to promote workplace wellness, FIJI Water has introduced vending machines stocked with nutritious snacks and beverages, free of charge.

The vending machines have been installed at two FIJI Water offices in Yaqara and Naikabula, highlighting the company’s commitment to employee health and well-being in the workplace.

As part of the initiative, more than 400 employees will have access to these daily options, helping them build healthier habits.

FIJI Water Senior Vice President of Operations, Damir Hlebec, says supporting the health and well-being of employees remains a priority.

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“This initiative builds on our existing wellness programs, which are supported by the FIJI Water Foundation, and reflects the company’s commitment to providing practical, everyday support that helps our employees make healthier choices both at work and at home.”

FIJI Water Associate Vice President Human Resources Susie Waqanibaravi says the initiative has been positively received by employees.

“It’s great to see employees embracing these healthier options as part of their daily routine, and this feedback reinforces the value of investing in programs that support employee wellbeing in meaningful and practical ways.”

The nutrition and community programs also ensure selected products provide income-generating opportunities for women’s cooperatives in Tikina Naiyalayala and local farmers, helping strengthen local communities.