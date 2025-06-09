Stan reconnects with heritage in Cannes drama 'Fjord'

source: reuters

For Romanian-born U.S. ​actor Sebastian Stan, the Cannes Film Festival drama “Fjord”, centred around the clash of values that ‌ensues when a religious family relocates from Romania to a Norwegian village, has allowed him to reconnect with his roots.

“I left in a very chaotic way, and I’ve really tried to educate myself about the country,” Stan told journalists ​on Tuesday, a day after the premiere of the film that he said had provided ​the chance “to rebond” with the country of his birth.

Stan left Romania with his mother ⁠when he was about 8 years old and the vast majority of the country’s population was ​suffering economic hardship and political repression under communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu.

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, who won the ​festival’s top prize in 2007 with “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”, said that he had started writing the script, inspired by true stories, only after Stan had agreed to take on one of the leading roles.

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Stan, who made his ​name in the Captain America trilogy, stars as a Romanian IT technician who decides to move his ​family of seven to the Norwegian village where his wife, played by “Sentimental Value” standout Renate Reinsve, was born.