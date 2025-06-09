Sugar talks begin in Ba

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Uncertainty over the future of Fiji’s sugar industry and concerns about cane returns set the tone as Government began consultations with farmers in Ba.

The Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Dr. Andrew Tukana, opened the first Sugar Cane Farmers consultation at Rarawai Temple. Farmers and stakeholders gathered to raise key issues affecting the sector.

Dr. Tukana thanked farmers for their resilience. He said their contribution continues to support rural livelihoods and the national economy.

He said the consultations are meant to capture real concerns. He urged farmers to speak openly and honestly. He added that they are here to listen and find solutions together.

Article continues after advertisement

He reaffirmed Government support ahead of the 2026 crushing season. He said Government remains committed to stability in the sugar industry.

He also provided an update on cane payments. The Fiji Sugar Corporation has released the fourth cane payment of $12.84 per tonne. This includes $6.07 in FSC proceeds and a $6.77 Government top-up.

Total cane payments for the 2025 crop now stand at $80.88 per tonne.

Dr. Tukana said a further top-up of $5.16 per tonne has already been committed. He added that FSC will also make its final proceeds payment later this year.

He said these measures are aimed at protecting farmer livelihoods. He said they also help strengthen confidence in the sector.

He also warned farmers not to be misled by misinformation. He said some false narratives are being spread by aspiring politicians and opposition voices.

Around 120 farmers from Ba attended the consultation. They raised concerns on costs, income, and industry challenges.

The consultations continue today in Lautoka. It will be held at the Sugar Cane Growers Council Building. Farmers from surrounding areas are expected to attend.

The Ministry says it remains committed to working with stakeholders. It aims to address challenges and support the future of Fiji’s sugar industry.