New climate-resilient homes taking shape in Nabavatu

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Construction work on 37 new homes under the Nabavatu Relocation Project is progressing steadily as families prepare to move into safer and more climate-resilient housing.

The relocation project in Dreketi reached another milestone last week when women from Nabavatu gathered to perform a traditional cultural ceremony marking the laying of roofing for the new homes.

The ceremony symbolised blessings, unity, protection, and gratitude as the community moves closer to transitioning into improved living conditions following years of challenges caused by landslides and environmental risks.

Once completed, the 37 homes are expected to provide safer accommodation for affected families while supporting long-term resilience and sustainability for future generations.

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The relocation project forms part of ongoing efforts to assist vulnerable communities facing the impacts of climate change and environmental hazards.