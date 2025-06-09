New Drua Women recruits impress Legge ahead of season

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women head coach Mike Legge says the new players brought into the squad this season are already making a strong impact ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Drua have introduced around a dozen new players into the setup this year as part of a wider push to build depth for both the Drua Women and the national Fijiana program.

Legge says the transition into a professional rugby environment has been smooth for the newcomers after gaining valuable experience through recent international matches.

“We made a point this year to start building the depth for Fijiana and also the Fijiana journey.”

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The coach highlighted the importance of exposing players to higher-level rugby through Test matches against teams such as the Wallaroos, Samoa, and Tonga before joining the Drua environment.

“Having them play test match footy… and then bringing them into a fully professional environment.”

Legge believes maintaining consistent standards throughout the program has helped the younger players adapt quickly to the demands of professional rugby.

“The transition has been pretty smooth for them because we’ve kept the same standards right throughout.”

The Drua Women’s coach also welcomed the increased competition within the squad, saying the new players are already challenging established members of the team.

“They’re starting to put some real pressure on our stalwarts there, which is good for our squad.”

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women begin their season on June 6 against the Waratahs.