Family driving force for young Drua lock Yee

[Source: File]

At just 18 years old, McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women lock Carletta Yee is already learning the sacrifices that come with playing professional rugby away from home.

The youngest in a family of five, Yee admitted being separated from her parents throughout the Super W season has been one of the biggest challenges of her young career.

Despite the distance, the talented forward says her family continues to be her greatest source of motivation.

“My parents back home… they’ve always been there for me from day one.”

Article continues after advertisement

Yee credited her mother and father for supporting her rugby journey every step of the way, helping her remain focused during difficult periods of the season.

“My mum and dad back home have always been my number one motivation.”

The teenager also opened up on the emotional side of being away from home, especially after long and demanding training days.

“Being away from mum and dad isn’t easy… I miss them especially on the hard days after training.”

Yee said it is often the small things from home that she misses the most while pursuing her rugby dreams.

“Just coming home to mum’s dinner and knowing that they’re there for me.”

The young lock continues to gain valuable experience with the Drua Women setup as she develops into one of Fiji’s promising rugby talents.

The Drua women’s side will kick off their season on the 6th of next month against the Waratahs.