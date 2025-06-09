'It still hurts': Brumbies set for Super revenge

Allan Alaalatoa would like nothing better than to stick a pin in the NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby Pacific finals hopes, with the prop saying his ACT Brumbies are still hurting from their early-season loss to their arch rivals.

Alaalatoa is set to become just the third Brumbies player to notch 150 Super matches when his side travels to Allianz Stadium for a Friday night showdown with the Waratahs.

He expects to share a post-match beer with NSW coaches Dan McKellar and Dan Palmer, both integral to his career milestone, after their many years coaching at the Brumbies.

“I know they’re the opposition now and this week, but I couldn’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for me and my career,” the 32-year-old said on Monday.

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“I spent a lot of my time with Dan McKellar and Palms, close to 10 years. I could never forget the time and the effort that they put into me to help me as a player.

“It’s fitting for them to be involved in this game, but I know for 80 minutes it’s just about two teams going head-to-head, and then we’ll probably share a beer afterwards.”

Alaalatoa acknowledged how important a win would be to the Brumbies’ hopes of a top-four berth, while that result would also end the Waratahs’ slim hopes of making the finals.

NSW are two points adrift of the sixth-placed Queensland Reds with two rounds remaining.

The Brumbies have been re-watching footage of their last clash with NSW in round seven, and Alaalatoa said the Canberra outfit was still stung by the two-point loss on their own turf.

“We won’t forget about them coming and getting one over us here at our home ground,” said the Wallabies workhorse.

“Those are one thing that you just don’t really need to talk about because it still hurts.

“It was a game that we reviewed yesterday because we just wanted to try and see where they got us in that game.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of meaning in this game for both teams, but the boys will be ready to go on Friday.”

NSW players are celebrating.

With the Brumbies coming off a bye, Alaalatoa has had an interrupted Super season due to a back injury followed by a head knock in late April, which ruled him out for two matches.

But he said he was ready for a big back end to the season.

“I haven’t been getting that rhythm week in, week out, but I think I’m probably grateful to have that time in between games to make sure that my body is tracking well,” he said.