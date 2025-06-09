11,000 Fijians sign up for elections work

More than 11,000 Fijians have applied to work during the upcoming election periods, as preparations continue amid uncertainty over whether the Local Government Elections will proceed as planned.

The Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, says the Fijian Elections Office has already completed its Phase One recruitment drive, attracting a total of 11,333 applicants willing to serve as election officials.

Mataiciwa said the recruitment covered both the Local Government Elections and the General Elections, ensuring manpower can be shared efficiently depending on how the government decides to proceed.

She acknowledged ongoing uncertainty, with Cabinet still deliberating whether the municipal polls will be deferred, but stressed this does not disrupt preparations.

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According to her, even if the local elections are postponed, those recruited will still be deployed for the General Elections, as both processes use similar systems and staffing structures.

Mataiciwa thanked the large number of Fijians who responded to the call, saying the strong interest reflects public willingness to support the democratic process.

She added that recruitment and outreach were designed to maximise resources while preparing for both electoral events simultaneously.

The Fijian Elections Office maintains that planning for the General Elections continues regardless of the final decision on the polls.