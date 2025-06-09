Vatumali Centre set for revival

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Inconsistent supply of farm produce and the underuse of rural market facilities in upper Navosa have led to the revival of the Vatumali Collection Centre.

The move is part of efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry to strengthen agricultural marketing and improve farmer incomes.

Refurbishment work on the Vatumali Collection Centre is now nearing completion.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Inosi Kuridrani inspected the project site. He said the centre previously served upper Navosa farmers. However, operations slowed due to inconsistent supply.

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He said the centre was being revived to provide a reliable space for storage and marketing of produce.

The Ministry is working with farmers to improve crop scheduling. It is also encouraging coordinated planting.

These measures aim to ensure steady supply throughout the year.

Extension officers will provide training and advisory support. This includes guidance on crop diversification.

The aim is to help farmers manage seasonal changes better.

The Ministry is also strengthening links with buyers and processors. This is to secure steady market demand.

Aggregation programs will also be introduced. These will allow farmers to pool produce and reduce supply gaps.

Kuridrani said the initiative focuses on practical solutions. He said it is aimed at improving productivity and resilience.

He added that it will also encourage more participation in agriculture as a livelihood.

The reopening of the Vatumali Collection Centre is expected to improve market access. It is also expected to strengthen the agricultural value chain in Navosa.