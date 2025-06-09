Trump says US may strike Iran again if no deal reached

source: reuters

President Donald Trump said ​on Tuesday that the United States may need to strike Iran again and that he had been an hour away from ordering an attack before postponing it.

Trump made ‌the comments a day after saying he had paused a planned resumption of hostilities following a new proposal by Tehran to end the U.S.-Israeli war.

Iran’s leaders are begging for a deal, he said, adding that a new U.S. attack would happen in coming days if no agreement was reached.

The United States has been struggling to end the war it began ​with Israel nearly three months ago. Trump has previously said that a deal with Tehran was close, and similarly threatened heavy strikes on Iran if it did not reach an ​accord.

The U.S. president is under intense political pressure at home to reach an accord that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz – a key route ⁠for global supplies of oil and other commodities. Gas prices remain high and Trump’s approval rating has plummeted as congressional elections loom in November.

Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday after Vice President JD ​Vance said Washington and Tehran had made a lot of progress in talks and neither side wanted to see a resumption of the military campaign. “We’re in a pretty good spot here,” he said.

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Speaking to ​reporters at a White House briefing, Vance acknowledged difficulties in negotiating with a fractured Iranian leadership. “It’s not sometimes totally clear what the negotiating position of the team is,” he said, so the U.S. is trying to make its own red lines clear.

He also said one objective of Trump’s policy is to prevent a nuclear arms race from spreading in the region.