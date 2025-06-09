Mindset shift needed for business growth

Handicraft Vendor Salanieta Adikoila.[Photo:PECELI NAVITICOKO]

A well-known handicraft vendor in Labasa believes the success of small businesses, particularly among iTaukei entrepreneurs, depends heavily on changing mindsets around business management and financial discipline.

Renowned business operator Salanieta Adikoila, who has spent the past 18 years in the handicraft industry, says one of the biggest challenges faced by many small business owners is the pressure from relatives and close friends for discounts, loans, and unpaid goods.

Speaking from her years of experience at the Labasa Handicraft Centre, Adikoila says many promising businesses struggle to grow because owners often mix family obligations with business operations.

“If you are always thinking about relatives first, the business will not grow well. Sometimes the very people holding us back are our close friends and relatives. That mindset needs to change because business is business.”

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She says maintaining proper boundaries, valuing products fairly, and treating businesses professionally are key steps towards long-term success and sustainability.

Adikoila also highlighted the recent growth in sales for handicraft vendors in Labasa, saying the increasing number of cultural, church, and community events since the beginning of the year has boosted demand for traditional products and handicrafts.

She adds that traditional skills and cultural knowledge continue to play an important role in supporting local livelihoods, especially for women involved in the handicraft and informal business sector.

Meanwhile, government support for small businesses, particularly women-led enterprises, continues through various training and assistance programs aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship and encouraging more people to turn traditional skills into sustainable income opportunities.