Police Force empowers youth through community programs

The Fiji Police Force. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Force is strengthening its efforts to steer youth away from crime and drugs through sports, arts, and cultural programs.

Director of Community-Oriented Policing Rakesh Chand says youth empowerment and development remain a key focus for the force, with initiatives like the Blue Light Camp targeting young people.

Chand says they want to show that the Fiji Police Force is not just a law enforcement agency, but also a partner in community development.

He says the force is currently focusing on engaging youth through positive community-based activities.

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“One of our key focus areas is youth empowerment, youth development, and preventing children from getting in conflict with the law.”

Chand says that engaging youth in meaningful programs helps keep them away from crime and drugs while strengthening community ties.

“So that is actually our theme at the moment. Engaging through sports, engaging through arts, and engaging through cultural activities, to ensure that our youth are made aware of the harmful impacts of illicit drugs. And that is something that the Fiji Police Force will continue pushing on.”

Veinuqa Community youth leader Isoa Turagavou emphasized the importance of these initiatives in keeping young people occupied and away from illicit drug activities.

“So far, we have not experienced the use of white drugs, since last year, we had one of our village enforcers who initiated a program that contributed to this”

Chand adds that the force remains committed to enforcing the law while keeping communities safe.