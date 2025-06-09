Pakistan sends 8,000 troops, jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

source: reuters

Pakistan has deployed 8,000 troops, a ​squadron of fighter jets and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence pact, ramping up military cooperation with ‌Riyadh even as Islamabad serves as the main mediator in the Iran war.

The deployment, the full scale of which is reported here for the first time, was confirmed by three security officials and two government sources, all of whom described it as a substantial, combat-capable force intended to support Saudi Arabia’s military if the kingdom comes under further attack.

Pakistan’s military ​and foreign office and Saudi Arabia’s government media office did not respond to requests for comment on the deployment.

The full terms of ​the defence agreement, signed last year, are confidential, but both sides have said it requires Pakistan and Saudi Arabia ⁠to come to each other’s defence in the event of an attack. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has previously implied that it places Saudi Arabia ​under Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella.

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According to the sources, Pakistan has deployed a full squadron of around 16 aircraft, mostly JF-17 fighters made jointly with China, which were ​sent to Saudi Arabia in early April. Two of the security officials said Pakistan had also sent two squadrons of drones.