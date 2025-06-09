Jackson expects tougher Drua selection battle after Flying Fijians naming

[Source: File]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson believes competition for places within his squad will intensify following the naming of the Flying Fijians’ extended 50-member squad for the Nations Championship.

Several Drua players were included in the wider national training group, highlighting the franchise’s growing contribution to Fiji rugby ahead of the July campaign.

Jackson says strong performances at the Drua level should naturally translate into national selection opportunities.

“There are 50 guys being named in the Flying Fijians… if the blue jersey’s going well, the white jersey should go well.”

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The Drua coach also stressed that players must continue proving themselves week in and week out, especially with crucial Super Rugby Pacific matches still ahead.

“There are guys that need to put their hand up.”

Jackson believes preparation and consistency at the highest level remain key for players hoping to secure a place in the final Flying Fijians squad.

“Preparation and getting ready to perform at the highest level means we’ve got to go to Perth and the Reds.”

The coach admitted selection decisions within the Drua squad are also becoming increasingly difficult due to the strong form shown by the group in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua will take on the Western Force at 9.35pm this Saturday in Perth. The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.