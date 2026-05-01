Nisha stamps mark in Super League debut

A childhood dream became a reality over the weekend for 15-year-old Zyna Nisha, who made her debut for Labasa Women FC in the Fiji Football Association Super League competition.

To make the occasion even more special, Nisha marked her first appearance with a goal, helping Labasa secure a dominant 10-1 win over Suva Women FC.

Originally from Valebasoga, Nisha started playing football in Class Four and says she always dreamed of representing her district at the top level.

The youngster slowly worked her way into the Labasa U15 and the U19 side, before finally making the cut for the senior women’s team.

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“I’ve always loved playing soccer, and ever since I played for Labasa’s U15, I knew that one day I would be playing for the senior team. Scoring a goal in my debut is like a dream come true for me.”

Looking back at her debut, being able to score a goal will be a moment she will next forget.

Nisha will feature again for the side against Rewa this weekend.