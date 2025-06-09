FWCC completes intimate partner violence study

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says it has completed the country’s second national prevalence study on intimate partner violence.

Coordinator Shamima Ali says FWCC utilised research methodology developed by the World Health Organization, internationally recognized as best practice for researching violence against women.

“The methodology has been used extensively across the Pacific region and in other parts of the world, including in Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Fiji because it produces reliable and ethical findings, while prioritising and protecting the safety, confidentiality, and well-being of women participating in the study, particularly those living with violence,”

The last study showed that 64 per cent of women in Fiji experienced intimate partner violence.

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This survey, which explores the prevalence, incidence and attitudes to intimate partner violence, was undertaken in partnership with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics with Equality Institute Australia as the Gender-based Violence research expert consultant. EQI is an Australian research and communications agency, working globally to advance gender equality and prevent violence against women and girls.

The final report, which will present the national findings and recommendations, is expected to be officially launched before the end of the year.

“The preliminary findings are already providing important insights into changing trends, experiences and realities facing women and girls in Fiji. Reliable national data remains critical to understanding the scale, patterns, and changing nature of violence against women in Fiji and to strengthen prevention and response efforts across communities and institutions.”