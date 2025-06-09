State to consolidate cases in Police roadblock attack

[Photo: FILE]

The State has sought additional time from the Suva High Court to file Information and Disclosure in the matter involving a police officer who was injured while on duty at Laqere, Nasinu.

The State told Judge Justice Dane Tuiqereqere that it is still awaiting documents, including the medical examination report of the victim, Police Constable Senoveva Tikoduadua.

In this matter, Dominico Tabau is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of serious assault, and one count of going equipped.

It is alleged that last month, the accused drove a vehicle into a roadblock manned by Constable Tikoduadua, causing serious injuries.

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The State also informed the court that co-accused Saimoni Rokotunidau has been charged and appeared at the Nasinu Magistrates Court on May 12th.

His matter has been adjourned to May 26th pending transfer to the High Court, as the State intends to consolidate both cases.

The Defence informed the court that they will file a bail application on behalf of the accused.

The bail matter will be heard on May 28th, while the substantive case will be called on June 12th.

The accused has been further remanded in custody.