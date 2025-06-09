Kula Awards preparation underway

[Photo: FILE]

Preparations are now underway for the 15th annual Kula Awards, with Film Fiji launching a series of creative workshops aimed at nurturing young talent across the country.

The workshops, focused on film, art and dance, are expected to engage more than 100 students from Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Levuka ahead of the awards scheduled for August.

In a statement, Film Fiji says this is the first time the initiative has featured local mentors who are actively involved in the creative arts industry.

They stated that similar workshops were already conducted and included a film session in Suva facilitated by filmmaker Meli Tuqota, and dance workshops in Nadi led by Sachiko Soro and Navi Fong, including two sessions held at the VOU Conservatorium.

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Film Fiji noted that additional workshops are planned at the Oceania Centre for Arts, Culture and Pacific Studies at the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala Campus, where visual artist Ropate Kama will facilitate workshop sessions.

Further training will also be held at the Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswami Memorial College in Nadi, led by filmmaker Caleb Young and trainers from Sigavou Studios, who will lead film, art, and dance workshops.

The organisation also announced BSP Life as a gold sponsor to this year’s Kula awards for the film category and the Fijian Made for the art category.

Film Fiji adds that the workshops are designed to help students prepare and refine their creative entries for this year’s Kula Awards.