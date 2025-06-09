World Turtle Day marked with conservation drive

The collaboration also comes as Vonu continues to expand its brand presence. [Photo: RIYA BHAGWAN]

Sea turtles, which have journeyed across Fiji’s oceans and coasts for more than 200 million years, are now facing some of the greatest threats to their preservation and survival.

The conservation of this species is critical for protecting marine ecosystems and sustaining livelihoods, given their role in maintaining balanced seagrass beds and coral reefs, supporting biodiversity, and underpinning fisheries and coastal communities.

Vonu has partnered with the Mamanuca Environment Society (MES) to mark World Turtle Day at Castaway Island today, where the importance of turtle conservation was highlighted alongside a series of hands-on environmental initiatives.

The conservation-focused programme included coastal tree planting, coral planting, and beach clean-ups, aimed at encouraging resorts, visitors, and local communities to take a more active role in protecting the marine environment.

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MES Project Manager Marica Vakacola said World Turtle Day provided an opportunity to remind people about the importance of engaging in practical conservation efforts, including restoring coral systems, reducing waste, and rebuilding coastal habitats.

She said conservation requires long-term commitment from everyone who benefits from the marine environment, adding that the partnership with Vonu has helped strengthen awareness and environmental responsibility across the Mamanuca region since 2012.

The Mamanuca Islands are among Fiji’s key tourism destinations and are home to important marine habitats, including feeding and nesting grounds for sea turtles.

Conservation groups continue to raise concerns over increasing threats to turtle populations globally and across the Pacific, including habitat destruction, plastic pollution, climate change, and illegal harvesting.

Recent monitoring in Fiji has also highlighted concerns over declining turtle species, particularly critically endangered hawksbill turtles.

Named after the green sea turtle, locally known as Vonu Dina, the Vonu brand said its identity remains closely connected to Fiji’s ocean environment and cultural heritage.

Head of Marketing – Alcohol at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji Etrina Simpson said the partnership with MES is about contributing positively to the communities and ecosystems linked to Fiji’s natural environment, while also encouraging visitors to take a more active role in conservation.

The collaboration also comes as Vonu continues to expand its brand presence with refreshed packaging designs for its Vonu Ultra Low Carb and Vonu Pure Lager cans.

World Turtle Day is observed globally on May 23 to promote awareness and protection of turtles and their habitats, amid growing international concern over declining turtle populations worldwide.