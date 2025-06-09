Greek November 17 group leader freed after long jail term

source: reuters

The mastermind of defunct Greek guerilla group November 17, which carried out a 27-year campaign of assassinations, ​has been released from jail, two police sources ‌said on Thursday.

Alexandros Giotopoulos, 82, was arrested in 2002, when the Marxist group was dismantled by police. Giotopoulos and other members were ​convicted by a Greek court in 2003. He denied ​wrongdoing but an appeals’ court in 2007 sentenced him to ⁠17 life terms and 25 years imprisonment.

He was ​released on Thursday from the Korydallos high-security prison in Athens ​after a judicial panel approved a request he filed in 2025, the sources said. Media reports said his request cited health issues.

The ​group was behind 23 killings that started in 1975 with ​the fatal shooting of Richard Welch, a CIA station chief in ‌Athens. ⁠They went on to kill a U.S. Navy captain, a Turkish diplomat and other figures. The group’s last known hit was British defense attaché Stephen Saunders in ​2000.

Article continues after advertisement

November 17 was ​named after ⁠the date in 1973 when Greece’s military dictatorship brutally suppressed a student uprising.

While the ​group’s attacks initially targeted senior Greek and foreign ​officials, in ⁠the 1980s it expanded its operations to include bombings and bank robberies.

Giotopoulos faces conditions including having to stay in ⁠the ​country, reside at the address provided to authorities ​and appear at a police station regularly.