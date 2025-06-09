Women still carrying enormous burdens: Kiran

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran. [Photo: FILE]

Violence against women is costing Fiji nearly $300 million annually, highlighting the deep social and economic impact of gender-based violence across the country.

Speaking during a workshop focused on strengthening Fiji’s response to gender-based violence, Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says recent national estimates show the cost of violence against women accounts for almost seven percent of Fiji’s GDP.

Kiran says the financial burden includes health care expenses, loss of productivity, policing costs, and increased demand for social services.

She stressed that violence against women is not only a personal or family issue but a national crisis affecting communities, workplaces, education, and the country’s overall development.

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“When accounting for health costs, loss of productivity, policing, and social services, economic empowerment and protection are connected. Women cannot fully participate in society; they are unsafe, and many women remain trapped in abusive situations because they are financially dependent.”

The Minister says many women remain trapped in abusive situations due to financial dependence and limited economic opportunities, particularly those living in rural communities.

Kiran says women’s economic empowerment and violence prevention are closely linked, adding that women cannot fully participate in society if they continue to live in fear and insecurity.

She also highlighted that Fiji continues to record some of the highest rates of violence against women and girls in the Pacific, with studies showing that nearly two in three women have experienced physical or sexual violence.

The Minister says violence affects women physically, emotionally, psychologically, and economically, while children who witness abuse are more likely to suffer trauma and repeat cycles of violence later in life.

Kiran says the government is continuing to strengthen survivor-centered support systems, awareness programs, and community-based interventions through its national action plans focused on protection, prevention, and women’s empowerment.

She adds that safety, dignity, and opportunity should become the standard for all women and girls in Fiji.