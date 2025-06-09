Ra youths get boost with new commercial fishpond

A new commercial fishpond has been constructed for the Sigavou Youth Group in Nawairuku, Ra, in a move aimed at boosting rural youth empowerment and sustainable income generation.

The project was delivered by the Ministry of Fisheries Aqua Team in the Western Division as part of efforts to support community-based aquaculture and economic development.

According to the Ministry, the initiative marks a major step forward for the group, providing a safer and more reliable source of income while strengthening food security in the Nalawa area.

The Sigavou Youth Group, established and registered in 2022 with more than 20 members, is already engaged in small-scale entrepreneurship, operating a kava shop and roadside kava bar along the Waimicia corridor, as well as selling fresh bananas.

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The group has now turned to aquaculture as a way to diversify income and reduce reliance on traditional roadside trading.

Previously, members depended on diving for wild tilapia in local rivers for both consumption and sale, a practice described as risky, weather-dependent, and unpredictable in yield.

The new fishpond removes the need for hazardous river diving, providing a controlled and sustainable supply of tilapia for local markets, while supporting the group’s existing businesses.

The Ministry says it will continue to provide technical support, including stocking the pond with tilapia fingerlings and training youths on feeding and pond management practices.